SHC adjourns hearing of Murtaza Bhutto murder case appeal

The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Tuesday adjourned hearing of appeals against acquittal of police officers in Murtaza Bhutto murder case for four weeks.

Murtaza Bhutto’s son Zaulfiqar Ali Bhutto Junior reached the high court for the murder case hearing. Former DIG Shoaib Suddle, Rai Tahir and some other accused of the incident and lawyers appeared in the hearing of the high court appeal. It is to be mentioned here that former president Asif Ali Zardari has not been made a party in the appeal. Former police officer Rai Tahir’s lawyer pleaded to the court that the Supreme Court has decided to hear the Zulfikar Ali Bhutto presidential reference after the election, this case should also be heard after the polls. Another former police officer Wajid Durrani’s counsel said that his client has been ailing and requested his permanent exemption from the court hearing.

The bench issued notices to parties over the plea of Wajid Durrani. The court also given accused police officer Rai Tahir and others exemption from hearing. The lawyers of accused said that their clients will appear when the court demands their presence. Former police chief Karachi, Shahid Hayat’s death certificate was also submitted to the court. The bench adjourned the case hearing for four weeks. Justice Naimatullah Phulpoto said that the arguments will be heard in the next hearing. Mir Murtaza Bhutto’s servant Noor Muhammad had filed appeal in the high court in year 2010 against acquittal of the accused.

Zulfiqar Junior media talk

Zaulfiqar Ali Bhutto Junior talking to the media said that eight people were brutally murdered on September 20, 1996. “All accused of the murder were acquitted and no one held responsible for killings”. “How could it possible that no one held responsible for murder of eight people,” he questioned. “Not only for my father I have arrived to seek justice for all those who were murdered that night,” he said. He said, “those nominated in the appeal are accused. They were given promotions and presented gifts.” “Those involved were enjoying perks. We have hope for justice with the judicial system, we have also become a party in Zulfikar Ali Bhutto reference,” Zulfiqar Junior said. He said no democratic force was allowed to complete five years tenure. “We will see how the upcoming elections take place”.