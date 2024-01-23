Faysal Quraishi reveals the name of the actor who helped him in his tough days

A-list actor Faysal Quraishi revealed a fellow film star helped him during his struggling period, lending him his clothes for a shoot.

In a recent outing on talk show, ‘The Knock Knock Show’ with host Mohib Mirza, Faysal Quraishi, who is currently one of the biggest and highest-paid actors in the country, revealed that there were times when he did not have money to afford designer clothes for shooting multiple projects.

“I remember there was a difficult time when I didn’t have money even for food, let alone the wardrobe for the projects. So I used to borrow it from friends,” Quraishi recalled.

He continued, “This one time I was shooting for a song and coincidentally, met a huge film star of the country outside the studio. He casually asked me, ‘What are you doing here?’ I said, ‘Filming for a song.’ He went like, ‘What are you wearing?’ I had this regular shirt and pants on.”

The ‘Hook’ star shared that the celebrity advised him to dress up in a t-shirt and leather jacket and since he did not have money to purchase, he offered him his own clothes.

“He must have forgotten the incident by now, but I’m talking about one and only Shaan saab,” Quraishi divulged in the end. On the work front, Faysal Quraishi was last seen in the drama serial ‘Hook’, alongside Kinza Hashmi and Shahroz Sabzwari.