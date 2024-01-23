Federal Cabinet approved the removal of CEO Pakistan Software Export Board from the post

Islamabad: (Web Desk) Federal Cabinet approved the removal of Chief Executive Officer Pakistan Software Export Board Ali Raza.

According to the sources, Ali Raza was appointed as the CEO Software Export Board despite not getting the security clearance.

Despite sending the case twice to the intelligence agency, the security clearance was not obtained, despite the best efforts of the board of directors, the security clearance of Ali Raza could not be obtained.

On 12 April 2023, the Cabinet approved the appointment of Ali Raza as the CEO Pakistan Software Export Board.