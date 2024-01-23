People’s Party reiterated the promise of South Punjab province

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) once again promised to create South Punjab province during its election campaign.

Former prime minister and senior PP leader Yusaf Raza Gilani has said that if he comes to power, he will make South Punjab province.

He said that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari openly says that Saraiki will remove the deprivations of the region.

The former prime minister further said that the deprivations of South Punjab will not be removed without the province, the South Punjab Secretariat has been created.

He said that nothing will be achieved by just creating a secretariat, we want a province, create a province, the rest of the problems will be solved later.

Yusaf Raza Gilani also said that South Punjab needs to have its own assembly, its own chief minister, its own governor and representation in the Senate