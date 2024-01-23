There was no mention of conspiracy or threats in the cipher, former Ambassador Asad Majeed

Asad Majeed, the witness of the cipher case, recorded his statement in the court. He says that there was no mention of conspiracy and threat in the cipher telegram.

In his statement before the court, the former ambassador said that declaring the cipher a conspiracy had set back the relationship between Pakistan and the US.

He said that he was also invited to the National Security Committee (NSC) meeting on March 25. The demarche of Cipher Telegram was unanimously decided in the meeting.

The statements of 6 more witnesses were recorded in the special court in Adiala Jail Rawalpindi.

Statements of 25 witnesses have been recorded in the cipher case, further hearing of the case has been adjourned till tomorrow.