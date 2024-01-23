The Election Commission has decided to conduct another trial of the election management system before the elections

Islamabad (Web Desk) The Election Commission of Pakistan has decided to conduct another trial of the election management system before the general elections. An experimental exercise will be held on January 26 regarding the election management system.

A letter has been sent to the Provincial Election Commissioners and Returning Officers. The Election Commission has completed 75 percent of the process for the 2024 general elections and has decided to conduct another pilot exercise to get the results through the election management system before the elections.

In this regard, the Election Commission has sent a letter to the returning officers including the four provincial election commissioners. According to the post, the returning officers of the national and provincial assemblies will conduct an experimental exercise on EMS on January 26 to prepare the results.

The exercise for the preparation of the result will be conducted in the offices of the Returning Officers. As per the post, the SOPs regarding the EMS exercise have been issued.

In which the Returning Officer will complete the registration in Forms 28 and 33 by January 25. In this regard, the Presiding Officer will send the map of the polling station by January 25 and the ROs will provide Dummy Registered Form 45 to all the Presiding Officers by January 25.

According to the post, the presiding officers will send the results on dummy form 45 of the National and Provincial Assembly on January 26 at 5 pm. The presiding officers can take a mobile photo of the form 45. .

After registering Form 45, the Returning Officer will prepare Form 47 and send it to the Election Commission.