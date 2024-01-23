Dry winter, PDMA issues alert

Lahore (Web Desk) PDMA has revealed the risk of drought due to the lack of winter rains, the Punjab Provincial Disaster Management Authority says that the risk of drought is increasing due to the lack of winter rains and There is severe dry winter across the country.

According to PDMA, after December 2023, January 2024 is also close to passing without rain and snowfall, which poses several threats from dry winter.

Lahore city has been gripped by severe cold, snowy winds have started blowing, light fog in the plains while there is more fog on the highway, the temperature has been recorded at least 6 degrees Celsius, Lahore city in air pollution. Air quality index of 175 has been recorded.

Very cold weather is being recorded in most of the districts of Balochistan, in Quetta, the minimum temperature reached minus 3 degrees.

On the other hand, during the last 24 hours, the lowest temperature in the country has been recorded in Skardu, minus 11 degrees Celsius. Apart from this, Kalam negative 7, Gilgit and Stur negative 6, Chitral, Hunza, Rawalakot, Quetta negative 3, Chakwal negative 2, Islamabad 2, Peshawar and Bannu 3, Lahore, Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan 5, Sukkur, Mithi, Sargodha 7. And Karachi recorded a minimum temperature of 15 degrees Celsius.

Apart from this, the mercury in Pak-Afghan border areas has dropped to 7 degrees below freezing point