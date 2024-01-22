Kylie Jenner reveals she and Jordyn Woods ‘never fully cut each other off’

These two friends never called it quits-bible. Kylie Jenner recently provided more insight into the aftermath of her friendship with Jordyn Woods in the years following the 2019 cheating scandal between Jordyn, Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian. And while it appeared to the public like the two friends completely cut ties at the time, Kylie is detailing a different picture.

“Jordyn and I,” Kylie revealed in conversation with Jennifer Lawrence for Interview published Nov. 27, “we always stayed in touch throughout the years and we would meet up at my house and catch up and just talk through everything. We never fully cut each other off, and one day, naturally, we were like, we want to get sushi and we don’t want to hide anymore.”

That particular sushi date, which occurred in July at a Los Angeles restaurant, was the first time the cosmetics mogul and Jordyn were seen in public together in four years. And though at the time it seemed like proof of a recent reconciliation, it turns out the pair had never fully been out of each other’s lives. Though in hindsight, Kylie said the separation was good for both of them.

“There’s a learning lesson in everything and I think that in a weird way, everything happens how it’s supposed to happen,” the 26-year-old noted. “We were so attached at the hip that we needed space to grow into the people that we were supposed to be. I needed that independence and that confidence because she was like my security blanket for so long.”

And though this is the first time Kylie has publicly addressed the state of their friendship, she’s not the only one reflecting on the 2019 incident. On a recent episode of The Kardashians, Tristan also spoke with the Kylie Cosmetics founder about the scandal.

In fact, the two sat down together during the Nov. 16 episode for what the Cleveland Cavaliers player-who shares daughter True, 5, and son Tatum, 15 months, with Khloe-described as an “overdue” conversation.

“I think you were affected the most by a situation of losing a sister, basically,” the 32-year-old said to Kylie. “You lost Jordyn, who is a big part of your life. You guys were two peas in a pod. So, the fact that I put myself and her in a situation that wasn’t right and wasn’t smart made it tough for you and Khloe. Because, at the end of the day, you have your best friend and then you have your sister, who you love more than anything else.”

He continued, “It’s 100 percent on me, but I want to say I’m sorry and I feel bad about it. The fact that I came with my poor decisions and being an idiot and just being young and stupid, I just wanted to say I’m sorry.”

And Kylie expressed her appreciation for the apology, noting, “Thank you for saying that. I appreciate that. Jordyn and I are cool. We still talk and catch up. We’re good.”