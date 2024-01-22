Sana Javed drops unseen wedding picture with Shoaib Malik

A-list actor Sana Javed dropped a new picture with her husband, cricketer Shoaib Malik, from their wedding ceremony, on her Instagram handle.

Days after tying the knot for the second time with cricketer, the ‘Sukoon’ actor turned to her Instagram account with a new picture of the couple from the weekend wedding. She simply added a red heart emoji in the caption of the solo click of newlyweds.

The photo was quick to go viral across social media platforms and garnered mixed reactions from netizens.

Pertinent to note that the former skipper of the national cricket team, Shoaib Malik and prominent actor, Sana Javed took the Internet by storm on Saturday, as they announced their marriage, amid the separation rumours from their previous partners.

Sharing a two-picture gallery from the intimate ceremony, the couple wrote, “Alhamdullilah? “And We created you in pairs”

For the unversed, Malik was previously married to Indian tennis star Sania Mirza, since 2010. Together, they share a son, Izhaan, 5.

On the other hand, Javed tied the knot with prominent singer Umair Jaswal in 2020. There had been speculations about the separation of respective couples for some months, but no confirmation was ever made by any individual.