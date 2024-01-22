Liverpool says injured Salah returning to England from Africa Cup for treatment

LIVERPOOL: Egypt star Mohamed Salah is leaving the Africa Cup of Nations – at least temporarily – and returning to Liverpool for treatment on a muscle injury, the Premier League club announced late Sunday. The influential forward was forced off during the first half of Egypt´s 2-2 draw with Ghana in Thursday´s Africa Cup group match, causing concern for club and country. It was later revealed the 31-year-old Salah would miss the Pharaohs´ next two fixtures, if they progressed to the knockout stages of the tournament in the Ivory Coast. Salah will now attend Egypt´s final Group B game against Cape Verde on Monday, where victory would secure their place in the last 16, before flying back to Liverpool for rehabilitation. Liverpool posted an Egyptian FA statement on the club’s official website on Sunday evening.