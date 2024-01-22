China’s vice FM discusses defence ties with COAS at GHQ

Vice Foreign Minister of the People’s Republic of China Sun Weidong, who is currently on a visit to Islamabad, met with General Syed Asim Munir, Chief of Army Staff (COAS), at the General Headquarters (GHQ), on Monday.

The meeting involved discussions on matters of mutual interest and measures to further enhance bilateral defence cooperation between Pakistan and China, according to an Inter-Service Public Relations (ISPR) statement.

During the meeting, the Chinese diplomat reiterated the strong and enduring nature of the strategic partnership between Pakistan and China and said that Pakistan and China are all weather strategic partners.

He acknowledged Pakistan’s efforts in promoting regional peace and stability and expressed China’s satisfaction with the security arrangements for the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects.

In response, the COAS expressed gratitude for the warm remarks from the visiting dignitary.

He emphasised that the relations between Pakistan and China are based on a shared understanding of the importance of regional peace, stability, and prosperity for the people of both countries.

Last week VFM Sun visited Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) and along with Foreign Secretary Muhammad Syrus Sajjad Qazi inaugurated the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Corner at the library of MoFA.