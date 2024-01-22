Accreditation cards issued to foreign journalists

The caretaker government of Pakistan issued permits to foreign media for the coverage of the upcoming general election scheduled to be held on February 8, a private TV channel reported on Monday, citing sources. Sources revealed that the government issued election coverage permits to 35 foreign journalists from China, Japan, America, London, Canada, Hong Kong, and Singapore during the initial phase. It is worth mentioning here that the deadline for the application submission related to the election coverage permit for foreign journalists was January 20, 2024. Sources claimed that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) printed as many as 200,000 press accreditation cards for the coverage of the general election 2024.