IHC rejects Imran’s plea for stay order against jail trial in NAB cases

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) rejected on Monday a plea by the PTI founder Imran Khan seeking an immediate stay order against his jail trial in the Toshakhana and the £190 million case.

IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq stated that any flaws in the trial against the former prime minister will be rectified.

PTI’s counsel, Shoaib Shaheen, informed the court that the jail trial of the NAB cases is being conducted on a daily basis and 11 witnesses have recorded their statements. Shaheen urged the court to issue an immediate stay order on the jail trials until the next hearing.

Justice Aamer, however, replied that any further complaints would be heard at the next hearing and the federal government’s notification regarding the jail trial will be examined if it is per the law or not. Following this remark, Shaheen directed the additional attorney general to provide him a copy of the federal government’s notification issued for Imran’s jail trial.

When the counsel requested for the next hearing to be held tomorrow if a stay order was not being issued today, the high court chief justice adjourned the hearing till January 23 (Tuesday). Earlier, the IHC reserved its verdict on the admissibility of petitions against the jail trial of Imran Khan in the Toshakhana and £190 million NAB references. The PTI has once again categorically dismissed the Toshakhana reference filed against the party’s founder and his wife, Bushra Bibi. The former ruling party has described the case as “devoid of merit” and “a concocted fabrication.”

NAB, last year, filed a reference against Imran and Bushra, accusing the couple of misusing the state’s gift repository-Toshakhana.