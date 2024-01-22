Ex-ISI DG submits response in Shaukat Siddiqui’s removal case

Former ISI chief Lt General (r) Faiz Hameed on Monday submitted his response to Supreme Court (SC) in connection with ex-Islamabad High Court (IHC) judge Shaukat Azizi Siddiqui’s petition challenging his removal, ARY News reported.

Supreme Court (SC) had issued notice to Hameed, IHC chief justice Anwar Khan Kasi, former registrar of the Supreme Court Arbab Muhammad Arif and retired brigadier Irfan Ramay in ex-IHC judge Shaukat Azizi Siddiqui’s petition against his removal.

In his response to Supreme Court’s order, the ex-ISI chief rejected the accusation leveled against him for using his influence in Shaukat Azizi Siddiqui’s removal as IHC judge. Hameed denied any meeting with the former IHC judge saying that Siddiqui neither in his speech and nor in judicial council made any mention of the meeting.

He told Supreme Court that he never said “Our two-year efforts will go into waste”. The accusations leveled by Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui are baseless, Faiz added.

The ex-ISI chief submitted his reply to Supreme Court through Khawaja Haris.

The former IHC chief justice Anwar Khan Kasi and Brigadier(r) Irfan Ramay also submitted their response to Supreme Court and rejected the accusation leveled against them by the Ex-Judge IHC Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui.

On December 15, a five-member bench led by CJP Qazi Faez Isa and comprising Justice Amin-ud-Din Khan, Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail, Justice Hasan Azhar Rizvi and Justice Irfan Saadat Khan conducted proceedings on the plea of Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui against his removal as IHC judge. The court proceedings were also broadcast live on the apex court’s website as well as on its YouTube channel.