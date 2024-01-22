Pneumonia claims lives of nine more children in Punjab

At least nine more children died of pneumonia in Punjab during the last 24 hours due to an increase in cold weather, a private TV channel reported on Monday citing the Punjab health department. Pneumonia is an infection that inflames the air sacs in one or both lungs. The air sacs may fill with fluid or pus (purulent material), causing cough with phlegm or pus, fever, chills, and difficulty breathing. As many as 275 cases of pneumonia in children have been reported on Monday alone. This brings the total number of cases in Pakistan’s largest province to 9,570. Meanwhile, the death toll has reached 188 in Punjab. The high number of cases has also led to extreme shortages of medicine in Lahore.