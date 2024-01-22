US Consul General calls on CM Punjab

US Consul General Ms. Kristin K. Hawkins called on Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi at his office. She praised the CM for his people-friendly initiatives. She commended Mr Naqvi for being an extremely dynamic and hardworking chief minister, noting that everyone appreciates his efforts. Under the leadership of Mohsin Naqvi, the provincial caretaker government has effectively served the people, and whenever we see CM Mohsin Naqvi, he is found doing some work.

CM Naqvi expressed interest in benefiting from American expertise, particularly in increasing wheat production in agriculture. He expressed a desire to affiliate Punjab’s educational institutions with the University of California, to enhance the construction of small houses in Punjab, inspired by the California model. The CM also highlighted the smog challenge, emphasizing the importance of identifying its causes. Every effort was made in a short period to serve the people effectively, he added.

The US Consul General expressed readiness to collaborate with Punjab in the fields of education and commerce. She expressed a desire to further promote bilateral cooperation under the California-Punjab Sister States relationship agreement. The meeting involved discussions on enhancing mutual relations and cooperation in various sectors. Provincial Ministers SM Tanvir, Amir Mir, chairman P&D and others were also present.