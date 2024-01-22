Kanju says Nawaz will rid Pakistan of crises

Former federal minister of state Abdul Rahman Khan Kanju Monday claimed that Nawaz Sharif will rid Pakistan of darkness and that the PML-N will emerge victorious in general elections.

“Nawaz Sharif will make right directions for the best future of Pakistan,” he said, adding that the people know who had worked for the development of Pakistan and who was hell-bent on taking revenge. Kanju said that under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif, “we will develop Pakistan once again and make it an Asian Tiger.”

He said that the incompetent rulers had been exposed. “The lion will roar across the country on February 8.”

He further said that Nawaz Sharif will be elected as the prime minister for the fourth time.