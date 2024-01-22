4 unis closed over security concerns

Four universities of Islamabad have been closed for an indefinite period including Navy University, Air University and National Defense University (NDU) and Quaid-e-Azam University have been closed due to security concerns.

Many schools in Islamabad have also been closed while four universities closed indefinitely due to security concerns. Sources said that several schools in Islamabad were also closed. Law enforcement officials issued a threat alert. Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Inspector General responding to the news regarding various educational institutions said that the security and law and order situation in Islamabad is under control.

He clarified that illegal gatherings are completely banned in Islamabad and providing security is a two-way process as public assistance is required.

ICT Police also provide security by warning the organizers of gatherings and claimed that the situation is not such that educational institutions are closed or people limit their activities. “Issuing any alerts is meant to improve security further. The purpose of issuing an alert is not to shut down establishments or activities,” Islamabad IG said.