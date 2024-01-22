Balochistan, female suicide bombers may target groups and leaders: advisory issued

The Deputy Commissioners of different districts of Balochistan have issued security advisory related to the election.

A security advisory has been issued by the Deputy Commissioners of several districts in Balochistan, stating that female suicide bombers may target gatherings and leaders.

The Deputy Commissioners of Kuchi, Kohlu, Khuzdar and Mastung have issued advisory to the election candidates.

Candidates have been instructed by Deputy Commissioners to avoid unnecessary travel and public gatherings in open places.

According to the advisory, terrorists can target political leaders and gatherings during the election campaign.

In the advisory of DC Kohlu and Khuzdar, it is said that gatherings and political leaders can be targeted by a female suicide bomber.

In the security advisory, the candidates have been asked to give utmost importance to this issue