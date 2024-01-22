Request for immediate injunction on Imran Khan’s jail trial rejected

Islamabad: In the 190 million pound and Tosha Khana NAB cases, the Islamabad High Court rejected the request for an immediate injunction on Imran Khan’s jail trial.

When the petitions against the jail trial of NAB case were heard, the Chief Justice remarked that if there is any flaw in the trial, it should be rectified now.

Lawyer Shoaib Shaheen said that the hearing is being conducted on a daily basis, the statements of eleven witnesses have been recorded, it is requested to issue an injunction on the trial until the next hearing.

Chief Justice Amir Farooq remarked that which trial is being completed now, let’s see at the next hearing, to see if the federal government’s notification is in accordance with the law?

The court ordered the Additional Attorney General to provide a copy of the federal government’s report to Shoaib Shaheen.

Lawyer Shoaib Shaheen said that if the court is not ordering the trial court’s proceedings, then keep the hearing tomorrow, on which the court adjourned the hearing of the case till tomorrow.