Silent Campaign

Step right up and witness the seemingly impossible: PML(N)’s non-existent campaign for the upcoming elections in Pakistan. In a surprising turn of events, Sharif has managed to stay largely under the radar, leaving political analysts and critics scratching their heads.

With the elections just looming ahead, cancelling a high-stakes jalsa in Layyah and an unimpressionable guest appearance in Hafizabad are unconventional moves that have left many wondering if Sharif intends to play a strategic game or has opened his eyes to the fast-losing ground.

There’s a lot that needs a few explanatory notes when it comes to an eerie note of silence from his camp. As the democratic process is dashing to the forefront, PPP’s Bilawal is gearing up to secure his place in power dynamics. Campaigns are in full swing, with candidates crisscrossing the country; addressing rallies and engaging with voters. However, far removed from this buzzing trail stands a cautious Nawaz and his brigade of advisors measuring which way the wind would blow.

In the past, Sharif has been known for his aggressive campaign strategies and charismatic public appearances. His absence from the campaign trail is a departure from his usual approach, leaving many to wonder why would someone so proud of his reputation as leading the GT Road Party allow his rivals to benefit from a godsend opportunity. While some believe that Sharif is adopting a cautious approach to avoid further scrutiny and negative publicity, his staying away from the campaign trail is also being seen as an attempt to bask in the glory of judicial reliefs and tidings of an early victory.

Mr Sharif cannot act like a statesman before the masses trust him with their future. Refusing to put up a solid case in the court of the people would only serve to raise red flags on whatever he manages to achieve on February 8. *