Flight inquiry helpline ‘out of order’ at Lahore airport

Passengers are facing difficulties in conforming to their flights as flight inquiry lines at Lahore airport are ‘out of order’, a private TV channel reported on Sunday, citing sources. According to sources, contact with the flight inquiry section is not being established at the Lahore airport, causing difficulties for the passengers.

We are unable to confirm flights as the schedule is badly affected due to dense fog, the passengers said. The dense fog across the country has badly affected the flight operations. On January 16, four Islamabad-bound flights were diverted to Karachi, Lahore and Peshawar airports due to the prevalence of dense fog. PIA’s flight PK-742 from Jeddah to Islamabad landed at Karachi airport due to dense fog, while Islamabad-bound PIA flight PK-182 landed at Lahore airport.

Serene Air flight 702, coming from Dubai, was forced to land at Lahore airport instead of Islamabad due to foggy weather.