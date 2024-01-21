Ahmed Baig new title holder for the Rashid D. Habib Memorial Golf 2024

The 13th Rashid D. Habib Memorial National Professional Golf Tournament 2024 concluded on Sunday at the Karachi Golf Club (KGC), where Ahmed Baig from Lahore emerged as the new title holder after a remarkable performance throughout the tournament.

Ahmed Baig, who led the tournament from day one, demonstrated exceptional skill, firing a gross score of 275, finishing under 13 and securing the coveted trophy. Muhammad Zubair from KGC claimed the runner-up position in this category with an impressive six under par. In the senior professionals category, Nisar Hussain claimed the trophy, with Muhammad Siddique and Muhammad Tariq securing the runner-up positions. Muhammad Sahil and Umar Shahzad clinched the first and second positions, respectively, in the junior professional category.

A highlight of the tournament was Zubair Hussain from PAF achieving a remarkable Hole-In-One on the second day. Using a 5 Iron on the Red Course’s 7th Hole, a Par 3 at KGC with a distance of 210 Yards, Zubair’s skillful shot earned him acclaim and a brand-new Toyota Corolla car. Another car for the hole-in-one winner in the Local KGC Category remained unclaimed.