SAP S/4HANA Implementation at Tufail Multichem Industries Pvt Ltd

The implementation of SAP S/4HANA positions Tufail Multichem Industries Pvt Ltd. as a technologically advanced and future-ready organization. This move not only ensures current competitiveness but also lays the foundation for scalability and adaptability in the years to come. TMC Pvt. Limited (Formerly Tallymarks Consulting), serving as the Systems Integrator (SI), played a crucial role in the successful execution of the project.

Saquib Ahmad, Managing Director, SAP Pakistan, Iraq, and Afghanistan said, “The implementation of S/4HANA at Tufail Multichem marks the initial phase of an advancing technology roadmap. This implementation will provide an elevated standard of compliance and control for daily operations, offering a more profound, timely, and precise understanding of business operations and its finances.”

Tufail Multichem holds a significant position in the Chemicals industry. Their product portfolio, serving as the raw material for various well-known household items, coupled with a customer base that includes leading multinational brands and a continually expanding export business, renders Tufail Multichem a crucial and highly visible entity in SAP’s portfolio.

Adeel Shahid, Senior Executive Director, Tufail Multichem said, “At Tufail Multichem, the adoption of SAP S/4HANA marks a pivotal step in our commitment towards operations excellence. We believe this implementation will empower us to streamline processes, enhance critical decision-making, and elevate our business to new heights of efficiency and innovation. We are excited about the transformative potential this cutting-edge technology brings to our operations, enabling us to better serve our customers and drive sustainable growth.”

The project’s scope encompasses SAP modules covering Finance and Controlling, Sales and Distribution, Supply Chain, Production Planning, Plant Maintenance, Quality, and Human Capital Management. Additionally, SAP Fiori apps are integrated to enhance the user-friendly execution of daily tasks. Tufail Multichem needed an ERP system that could scale easily, be easily managed, possess robust built-in controls, and be integrated into a solutions ecosystem to meet future requirements. SAP S/4HANA emerged as the optimal choice.