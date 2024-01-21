Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco embrace in new picture amidblossoming romance

Selena Gomez is ending 2023 in the arms of her man. The “Heart Wants What It Wants” singer shared a photo of herself and Benny Blanco cuddled up together on a walk by the ocean on her Instagram Stories Dec. 30. Selena is seen smiling as the music producer wraps his arms around her from behind and kisses her neck.

The Only Murders in the Building actress posted the pic with the music producer two days before the New Year and weeks after she revealed the pair’s relationship on social media. Selena, 31, appeared to first confirm she and Benny, 35, are dating Dec. 7 when she commented on a fan page’s Instagram post about the couple, who had been sparking romance rumors. “He is my absolute everything in my heart,” she wrote, later adding, “Why has he been the best thing that’s ever happened to me. He’s still better than anyone I’ve ever been with.”

Since then, Selena has offered her fans more glimpses into her romance with Benny, sharing on her Instagram pics of the two kissing, going on a date and hanging out with friends together in New York City. She even debuted a curious piece of jewelry that appeared to pay tribute to her man.

Selena and Benny have known each other for several years. In 2019, they collaborated with Tainy and J Balvin on the track “I Can’t Get Enough.” Earlier this year, Benny co-produced Selena’s hit single “Single Soon.”