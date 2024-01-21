Zayn Malik says his ‘foot is fine’ after getting run over by a car in Paris

Zayn Malik is taking his recent run-in with a car in stride. Malik’s foot appeared to be run over by a vehicle in footage circulated from the Kenzo show during Paris Fashion Week on Friday, the singer’s first public appearance in five years.

The video seemed to show Malik wincing while making his way through a crowd after the incident, but he took to social media to reassure fans that he’s OK.

“@kenzo @nigo Thanks for a great show! My foot is fine !!Thanks to my incredibly well made shoes,” he wrote on Instagram alongside a picture of the scuffed-up sneakers, adding a laughing emoji and a thumbs up.

The former One Direction star, who is half-Pakistani, recently collaborated with Karachi-based pop band Aur to a record a song in Urdu, delighting South Asian fans by lending his vocals to their new track “Tu Hai Kahan.”