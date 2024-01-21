Cardi B sets the record straight on her and Offset’s relationship status

Be careful with speculation surrounding Cardi B and Offset’s relationship. The “WAP” rapper cleared the air about where she currently stands with her estranged husband after the two were spotted celebrating New Year’s Eve together in Miami. Shutting down rumors of a reconciliation, Cardi confirmed that she did go clubbing and get “d–ked down” by the Migos member-with whom she shares daughter Kulture, 5, and son Wave, 2-that night, though the pair are nowhere near the point of getting back together. “The answer to getting back together is not a good night at the club and f–king the night long,” Cardi said on a Jan. 1 livestream on X, formerly known as Twitter, per footage circulating on social media. “We need to work on our s–t. We need to work on our communication. There’s things that he needs to work on, there’s things that I need to work on.” The 31-year-old added that she and Offset, 32, happened to be at the same party on NYE and that it was initially “really awkward” to not be speaking to her ex. “I’m in my section, he’s in his section,” Cardi recalled. “So it’s like, ‘Man, just f–king come over here. Let’s just chill. We’re having a good time.'” However, Cardi said the couple-who have broken up and gotten back together since tying the knot in 2017 – were arguing again the following day.