The whole of Pakistan is crying today because of those who want to make the opponents cry, Maryam Nawaz

Maryam Nawaz, Vice President and Chief Organizer of Pakistan Muslim League (N) says that from 2018 to 2022, the whole of Pakistan has seen and suffered the effect of incompetence, women are crying that gas is not coming to their homes.

Maryam Nawaz while addressing the election team meeting in National Assembly Constituency NA 119 in Lahore said that the whole of Pakistan is crying today due to the problems created by those who want to make political opponents cry.

Maryam Nawaz said that there are marks of Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif’s service all over Pakistan, Punjab and Lahore. Every project, every job was on merit.

The leader of Muslim League (N) also said that people know who did the work and who took political revenge, who lied, Muslim League-N is not a family, they are more connected than blood relations.

Maryam Nawaz further said that yesterday the worker fell from the car and got injured which is very sad. She called the injured worker and asked about his well being. of

Maryam Nawaz also met PTI ticket holder Mehr Muhammad Wasim and his colleagues.

He said that Maher Muhammad Waseem and his colleagues will announce joining the Muslim League-N in a meeting on January 25.

Pervez Rasheed, Maryam Aurangzeb, Ali Pervez Malik, Khawaja Imran Nazir and other leaders were also present on this occasion.