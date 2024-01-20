PPP doesn’t rely on ‘aliens’ unlike other parties: Bilawal

Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has distinguished his party from others by saying that the PPP completely believes in “vote power” unlike other parties who bank on khalai makhlooq (aliens).

Ahead of the February 8 nationwide polls, the PPP top leader formally unveiled the key phase of his electioneering by kicking off rallies in Punjab – the largest province of Pakistan – which is considered to be a Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) stronghold as both major parties expressed high hopes to rule the country after the sought after elections.

While addressing a public gathering in Kot Addu on Saturday, Bilawal vowed that the PPP would be a “sigh of relief” for the common man and a “pain” for elites if voted to power. He claimed that his party only believes in vote power, unlike all other parties who pin hopes on khalai makhlooq, a term commonly used to refer to “power centres”.

The former foreign minister continued that all parties except the PPP represent elites which provide relief to wealthy personalities and give pain to the poor people.

He also promised that the PPP would prove itself a pro-poor party by returning public support by providing relief to the common people after coming into power.

The PPP chief, whose party was a strong partner in the former coalition government led by the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) parties, reiterated that the upcoming election contest is between only two political parties – PPP and PML-N.

He also criticised the Nawaz-led party, saying: “I was thinking that all public issues would be resolved after spending a huge portion of development funds in Lahore. [The reality is otherwise, as] the constituency from where I am contesting polls in Lahore does not even have clean drinking water.”

Reiterating his party’s manifesto, the politico announced that the Peoples Party would bring the country out of all political, economic and security crises. “Through implementing our 10-point economic agenda, Pakistan can get rid of poverty, unemployment and inflation.”

The Bilawal-led party has made big promises in its manifesto, including the construction of low-cost 3 million houses, 300 units free electricity to families through solar energy projects, kisan cards, Benazir Mazdoor Card to ensure social security of labourers and expanding the Benazir Income Support Programme’s (BISP) scope and launching poverty alleviation programs.

The PPP had unveiled a schedule for Bilawal’s 30 election rallies in various cities across the country.

Bilawal will be heading towards Lahore today (Sunday) and afterwards, he will address a series of election rallies in Chiniot, Sargodha, Lala Musa, Multan and Rawalpindi before concluding his electioneering in Punjab province.

The politician will return to Sindh – the Bhutto family’s stronghold – to conclude his party’s nationwide election campaign in Larkana on February 6 after visiting various cities.