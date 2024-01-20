Daily Times

ECP takes notice of attack on PPP candidate’s office in Lahore

News Desk

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Saturday took notice of the attack on the office of a Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) candidate in Lahore’s Sattoo Katla area, a private TV channel reported on Saturday. PPP’s candidate Manzar Abbas Khokhar’s office was attacked by a petrol bomb on Friday morning in Lahore. Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja took notice and ordered ECP officials to register a first information report (FIR) after a complaint by the PPP. He added that the inspector general of Punjab has also been issued directions in this regard. PPP candidate Manzar Abbas Khokhar from PP-162 filed an application at the Township Police Station regarding the incident. PPP senior leader Shazia Marri condemned the attack, describing it as a cowardly act aimed at disrupting Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari’s election campaign.

