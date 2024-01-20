Dual shooting incidents claim 5 lives in North Waziristan’s Mir Ali

In a series of unfortunate events, North Waziristan witnessed two separate shooting incidents, resulting in the tragic loss of five lives. The first incident occurred when police discovered the lifeless bodies of four individuals in Mir Ali Bazar. Authorities promptly responded to the scene, securing the area for further investigation. The bodies were immediately taken into custody and later shifted to THQ Mir Ali Hospital. Upon arrival at the hospital, it was revealed that another bullet-riddled body had been found near Mir Ali Bazar, bringing the total number of casualties to five. Meanwhile,the police are facing the challenge of identifying the deceased individuals, as nothing was found on the bodies to provide any clues. In a press statement, the police assured the public that a thorough investigation would be conducted to determine the circumstances surrounding the shootings. A team has been dispatched to the scene to gather evidence and interview witnesses. Disturbingly, alongside the deceased individuals, a pick-up vehicle carrying vegetables and a Mazda vehicle were found parked nearby. Authorities suspect a connection between these vehicles and the victims, raising questions about the motive behind the attacks.