Feb 8 elections: Punjab allocates Rs4.1bn for security

The Punjab government allocated funds of Rs 4.1 billion to ensure foolproof security arrangements for Feb 8 polls.

The approval to release the funds was made during the meeting of caretaker cabinet chaired by interim chief minister Mohsin Naqvi. It was also approved to release the funds of Rs 8 billion to establish a cancer hospital in Lahore’s Manawan area.

“We’ll support the Election Commission of Pakistan to ensure the foolproof security for the polls. All the parties can hold their political activities freely,” Naqvi said. The caretaker chief minister was of the view that all the political parties would be given level-playing field. “The candidates can hold political rallies but action would be taken if speeches are made against the state institutions,” said Naqvi.