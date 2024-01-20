Disruption hits social media apps during PTI virtual rally yet again

Internet monitor Netblocks reported a widespread disruption to social media platforms across Pakistan on Saturday evening, coinciding with a virtual event organised by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

The disruption affected popular platforms including X/Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube, according to live metrics provided by the internet tracking agency at 7:12 pm. “Confirmed: Live metrics show a nation-scale disruption to social media platforms across Pakistan, including X/Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube,” Netblocks stated, noting that the incident occurred as the PTI launched its second virtual gathering.

The disruption raises concerns about freedom of expression and digital communication during critical political events in the country. Responding to Netblocks’ confirmation, the PTI issued a statement expressing dismay: “Shame on the caretakers that are causing damage to Pakistanis only.” The party insisted that its virtual event would proceed as planned, commencing at 8pm despite the apparent interference with online communication.

Meanwhile, officials from the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) issued a statement refuting claims of a nationwide internet service disruption. In their statement, they clarified, “Internet service is fully operational, and no cable has been affected anywhere in the country.” This contradicts earlier reports from Netblocks, emphasising the need for clarity and investigation into the apparent discrepancy in information regarding the status of internet services during the PTI’s virtual event. This is not the first instance of such disruptions, as a similar incident occurred on January 7 during a virtual fundraising telethon organised by the PTI.