Massive hike in driving license fee challenged

The notification regarding the increase in driving license fees has been challenged in the Lahore High Court.

The petition has been filed on behalf of a citizen named Rana Ali Hasnain.

The petition has made the caretaker Punjab government, the Punjab IGP and others parties.

It has pleaded that increasing the driving licence fees is against the law. The caretaker government does not have the power to increase prices by levying additional taxes, it adds.

The caretaker government has been inducted to run the day-to-day affairs of the province, and it does not have the authority to increase prices, the petition pleads further.

The Lahore High Court has been requested to annul the notification of increase in driving license fees. The petitioner asks the high court to order the authorities to issue licenses at the old rates.

On January 16, the government implemented a significant increase in fees across all categories.

The most notable change came for learner permits, which ballooned from a mere Rs60 to a hefty Rs500. This represented a staggering 733% increase, potentially deterring some from pursuing their driving dreams.

The regular motorcycle licenses now cost Rs980 for a year, a jump from Rs580. Cars and jeeps face an even steeper climb, with their annual fee rising to Rs2,280 from Rs1,180. Light transport vehicle (LTVs) drivers will have to pay Rs2,480 for a year, so will those driving heavy transport vehicles (HTVs).

Perhaps the most mind-boggling increase was for the international license, which has tripled from Rs1,830 to a whopping Rs6,030. This sudden surge might put a dent in travel plans for those seeking licenses valid abroad.

While the government hasn’t officially stated the reason behind these drastic increases, speculation suggests it could be aimed at improving road safety through stricter licensing procedures and potentially generating additional revenue.