1MW solar power plant installed in Hunza for uninterrupted power supply

The Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) of the government, in partnership with solar firm Energy NPAK has installed a one-megawatt solar power plant in Hunza district of Gilgit-Baltistan. The solar plant aims to meet the energy deficit in the region and ensure uninterrupted supply of electricity to the people living in these valleys. This public-private partnership project will play an active role in generating clean energy as well as mitigating global climate change. More than 2,300 solar panels of the plant, located at an altitude of 2,800 meters above sea level, will generate 1,600MW of electricity per year for local households and industries. The project will generate clean energy that will avoid greenhouse gas emissions equivalent to 1,100 metric tonnes of carbon annually. The local government will launch more renewable energy programs to overcome the power shortage in Gilgit-Baltistan. In the second phase of the project, a 2MW solar plant will be commissioned in 2024.