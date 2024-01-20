PTI’s ex-bosses facing consequences: Marriyum

PML-N Spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb on Saturday said those who had chosen the PTI founding chairman as the favourite “are facing the consequences even now” – a reference to the controversial victory of the PTI founder in 2018 after the removal of three-time prime minister Nawaz Sharif a year earlier.

She said three-time prime minister Nawaz Sharif, who eyeing a record fourth term in office, had the solution to all the problems currently faced by Pakistan.

Nawaz Sharif had the formula to get rid of poverty, inflation and power outages, told reporters outside an anti-terrorism court in Lahore and added that the people would stamp the tiger [the PML-N election symbol] on February 8, which usher in a bright future for the youth of Pakistan.

Marriyum said, “We appear before the court because we know that these cases are bogus. On the other hand, a person doesn’t want to be held accountable by the courts despite his involvement in corruption cases and attacking the state institutions, the PML-N spokesperson said about the PTI founding chairman.

It is worth noting that the PTI former chairman has been using delaying tactics in all the cases he has been nominated in by filing motions on technical issues and challenging the court proceedings.

Those who launched long march and attacked the Jinnah House [the corps commander house torched on May 9 by the PTI supporters in Lahore] filed terrorism cases [against the opponents], she said about the charges levelled against her and other PML-N leaders.