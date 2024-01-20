Rangers, police arrest TTP terrorist from Karachi

Karachi police and Rangers conducted a joint targeted intelligence-based operation (IBO) and arrested a most wanted terrorist of the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) militant from Ittehad Town, a private TV channel reported on Saturday.

The Rangers spokesperson stated that the arrested individual was identified as Abdul Ghaffar alias Amjad and recovered the explosives from his possession.

The law enforcers revealed that the arrested individual was a close associate of the commander of the banned militant organization, Muhammad Ali alias Mufti.

The spokesperson claimed that the detained individual was involved in planning a suicide attack at the shrine of Abdullah Shah Ghazi in October 2011. The disclosure unveiled that the group consisted of five suicide bombers, comprising two individuals from Chechnya, one from Azerbaijan, and two locals from Karachi.

The suspects were en route to carry out the attack when the police intercepted them near the shrine and held an encounter during which two police officer lost their life.

After the incident, Abdul Ghaffar managed to escape from the scene and went hiding in KP. Furthermore, it was revealed that Abdul Ghaffar had returned to Karachi with the intent to re-establish a network for the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan. The security forces are actively conducting raids to apprehend other associates and collaborators involved in their illicit activities.