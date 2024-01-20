I am the only politician looking towards the people not to space creatures: Bilawal Bhutto

Kot Addu: (Web Desk) Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that I am the only politician who is looking towards the people, the rest of the politicians are hoping from space creatures.

Addressing the rally, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that I have been campaigning for the election since December, I have reached Kot Addo today through all the cities, you are here in such cold weather, I thank you from the bottom of my heart.

He said that I am the grandson of Quaid Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, I have been taught that the source of power is the people, I have come to seek the support of the people, we have a historic economic crisis, unemployment, inflation and poverty are increasing. .

Bilawal Bhutto said that the threat of terrorism is visible once again, terrorists have raised their heads once again, terrorists are a threat to our law and order situation, come support us, we will end all problems together. Can do, we will surely succeed by working sincerely.

He said that Quaid-e-Awam, Shaheed Benazir Bhutto and President Zardari represented you, we represent the poor people, laborers and farmers of this country, the rest of the political parties represent the elites, whenever they come to the government, the rich. If you give relief and hurt the poor, you support us and we will hurt the elite and the rich.

Chairman People’s Party said that he has presented a 10-point public economic agreement for this election. I will give ownership rights to house and women, I will provide 300 units of free electricity for poor people, I will fulfill my promise.

Bilawal Bhutto said that we will increase the BISP, Bhutto will give interest-free loans to poor women so that they can start their own business. , money will go into the pockets of poor farmers instead of big zamindars, Bhutto we will provide crop insurance through Kisan card.

He said that we have to help you through fertilizer and seeds through Kisan Card, People’s Party will give you Labor Card, we will ensure that the workers and laborers of the country get rewards.

Bilawal Bhutto said that I am also a youth like you, I feel the suffering of the youth, he has announced a revolutionary program for the youth, he will give youth card to the youth, he will give youth card to the youth who are looking for employment. .

Chairman People’s Party said that we have built a free treatment hospital in every district of Sindh, we have built the world’s largest free heart treatment hospital in Karachi, we have arranged 100% free standard treatment in Gambit. I don’t ask where you come from, you come from any part of the country, you will get free treatment in Gambit, if you form my government, I will deliver free treatment to your home.

Bilawal Bhutto said that I want my sisters and brothers to get education facilities in their area, I want to start hunger eradication program at the Union Council level, no child and citizen should sleep hungry in Pakistan, support me, we are poverty. , will end inflation and unemployment.

He said that on February 8, the election is being held between in 2 political parties, tell your loved ones not to waste their votes this time, do you want the party which has held the post of prime minister for 4 times, now they want it. He got the post of Prime Minister for the 5th time, he did not give a single hospital to Kot Addu.

Chairman People’s Party said that now I am contesting elections from Lahore myself, there is no clean drinking water even in the constituency of Lahore from which I am contesting elections, showmanship will not work, we have to admit that we have problems. Please seal the arrow on February 8, this arrow is the sign that can block the path of the tiger, the tiger can be hunted with the arrow sign, the arrow is the sign that can defeat the whole conspiracy.