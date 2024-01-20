Hockey Olympic Qualifier: Pakistan lost to Germany in semi-final

Germany defeated Pakistan 0-4 in the semi-finals of the Olympic Hockey Qualifier and not only made it to the finals of the event but also qualified for the Olympics.

After the defeat in the semi-final, the national team will now play the third place match.

Pakistan can qualify for Paris Olympics by winning the third position match. This is the last chance for Pakistan hockey team to qualify for the Olympics.

The game of Pakistan hockey team against Germany was very disappointing, the German team scored one goal in the first quarter, one in the second quarter and two goals in the third quarter.

In the fourth quarter, the national team did not score a goal, but could not show the ball to the opponent’s goal either.

Nicklaus Willian scored two goals for Germany and was named man of the match