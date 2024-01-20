UAE has special interest in Pakistan airports, CAA sources

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has made significant progress regarding investments in the aviation sector.

Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) sources say that UAE has expressed special interest in Pakistan’s airports.

CAA sources say that investment in the aviation sector was discussed during the Prime Minister’s visit to the UAE. UAE has a special interest in the cargo sector at airports.

CAA sources say that UAE officials have been briefed by CAA officials regarding Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad airports, UAE officials have been visited Karachi airport, cargo terminal.