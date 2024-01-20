Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is the best candidate for Prime Ministership, Chaudhry Sarwar

Pakistan Muslim League (Q) leader and former Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar has announced his support for Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in Election 2024.

Speaking to the media in Lahore, Chaudhry Sarwar said that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is the best candidate for the Prime Ministership, I am personally supporting Bilawal Bhutto.

Chaudhry Sarwar further said that we do not want to be poppet but ask for a level playing field, which is given by the caretaker government and the Election Commission.