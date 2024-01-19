Pakistan warns against violation of territorial integrity

The National Security Committee (NSC) meeting on Friday concluded that, in accordance with universal principles governing good neighbourly relations, Pakistan and Iran can address minor irritants through dialogue and diplomacy, further strengthening their historic ties.

The tensions escalated earlier in the week when Iran launched a missile strike against what it termed as hardline Sunni Muslim militants in Balochistan’s Pangur district bordering Iran. In a retaliatory move, Pakistan conducted air strikes against separatist militants inside Iranian territory, marking the first such incident since the Iran-Iraq war of 1980-88.

Earlier in the day, Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani engaged in a crucial diplomatic conversation with his Iranian counterpart, Hossein Amir Abdollahian, marking a significant turning point in the recent escalation of tensions between Pakistan and Iran.

According to a short statement issued by the foreign office, Jilani expressed Pakistan’s commitment to fostering collaboration with Iran, emphasising the importance of mutual trust and cooperation, particularly in the realm of security.

“The foreign minister stressed that respect for territorial integrity and sovereignty must underpin this cooperation,” it said.

“The two foreign ministers agreed that working level cooperation and close coordination on counter terrorism and other aspects of mutual concern should be strengthened. They also agreed to de-escalate the situation,” the FO said. The NSC meeting, chaired by Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar, focused on national security matters, as per a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office.

The forum conducted a comprehensive review of the situation and commended the armed forces of Pakistan for their professional, calibrated, and proportionate response to the unprovoked and unlawful violation of Pakistan’s sovereignty.

Participants in the meeting received briefings on political and diplomatic developments affecting the ongoing situation between Pakistan and Iran, discussing their impact on regional security. The forum also evaluated ‘Operation Marg Bar Sarmachar,’ successfully executed against Baloch terrorists of Pakistani origin residing in ungoverned spaces inside Iran.

An update on the border situation and the comprehensive preparations made to respond to any further violation of national sovereignty were also discussed. The NSC reiterated an unwavering commitment to the absolute inviolability and sanctity of Pakistan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. The meeting emphasised that any attempt to breach it, on any pretext, would be met with the full might of the state.

Ensuring the security and safety of the people of Pakistan was declared paramount, and the state would spare no effort to guarantee it. Recognising Iran as a neighbourly and brotherly Muslim country, the forum urged the utilisation of existing communication channels between the two nations to address mutual security concerns for the larger interest of regional peace and stability.

The meeting underscored Pakistan’s commitment to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries in accordance with the UN Charter and international norms. The committee reiterated its resolve to combat terrorism in all its forms and manifestations with an iron hand, emphasising that Pakistan has endured more than any other country due to this scourge.

In line with universal principles governing good neighbourly relations, the NSC expressed confidence that through dialogue and diplomacy, both countries could overcome minor irritants and further deepen their historic relations.

The meeting was attended by the Caretaker Ministers for Defence, Foreign Affairs, Finance, and Information, along with the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, Chief of the Army Staff, Chief of Naval Staff, and Chief of Air Staff, as well as heads of intelligence agencies. Following the NSC meeting, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs provided the Caretaker Federal Cabinet with a comprehensive briefing on the aftermath of the Iranian attack on Pakistan on January 16. In a session of the Federal Cabinet, chaired by Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar, details of the attack and Pakistan’s response were shared, said a PM Office statement.

The Cabinet commended the high professionalism demonstrated by the Pakistan Armed Forces in responding to the breach of the country’s sovereignty, highlighting the coordinated efforts of the entire government machinery.

Addressing the federal cabinet, the prime minister emphasised Pakistan’s commitment to being a law-abiding and peace-loving nation, seeking amicable relations with all countries, especially its neighbours. He underscored the historically fraternal and cooperative relationship between Pakistan and Iran, characterised by mutual respect and affection.

The prime minister expressed that restoring the relationship to its pre-January 16, 2024 state was in the best interest of both nations.

In this context, Prime Minister Kakar conveyed Pakistan’s willingness to welcome and reciprocate any positive measures from the Iranian side. The United States is monitoring the situation between Pakistan and Iran “very, very closely”, while urging the two countries to avoid escalating tensions, White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said Thursday.

“These are two well-armed nations and again we don’t want to see an escalation,” Kirby told reporters traveling with President Joe Biden aboard Air Force One. He added, “We don’t want to see an escalation, clearly, in South and Central Asia. And we’re in touch with our Pakistani counterparts, as you might expect.”

Questioned about US concerns over the exchange of fire between Iran and Pakistan, Kirby said, “I want to let Pakistan speak to their military operations. I want to be careful about that. As you know, they were struck first by Iran, which was obviously – another reckless attack, another example of Iran’s destabilizing behavior in the region.” Kirby said he was “not aware” whether Washington had any pre-notification about Pakistan’s retaliatory attack.

At the US State Department news briefing on Thursday, Spokesman Matthew Miller also said that tensions between Pakistan and Iran should not escalate in “any way, shape, or form.” “Pakistan is a major non-NATO ally of the United States. That will remain the case, but we would urge restraint in this case,” Miller said in response to a question.

Miller said Iranian and Pakistani tensions are not connected to the conflict in Gaza, but given the tensions in the region there’s risk for increased conflict. “We’ve been incredibly concerned about the potential for escalation since October 7th, and that’s why we have engaged in intense diplomatic efforts to try to prevent escalation,” Miller said.

“So, I will say we noted the comments from the Government of Pakistan about the importance of cooperative relations between Pakistan and its neighbours. We thought those were productive, useful statements. And certainly, there’s no need for escalation, and we would urge restraint on all sides in this case.”