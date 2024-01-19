PML-N ready to serve masses with renewed zeal: Maryam

Pakistan Muslim League Senior Vice President and Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz Sharif heaped praise on the steadfastness of the party despite facing a litany of challenges.

She emphasised, “good and bad times are very part of politics but the PML-N has not left the field and is always ready to serve the masses with a renewed zeal.” She made these remarks while addressing a rally in Khanewal where the PML-N chief organiser said she could not be more grateful as a lot of people have come to attend the PML-N’s power show despite the inclemency of the weather.

Counting his difficulties, she said she was informed about the death of her mother in Adiala Jail but the support she has always received from the party and the people has increased her determination for service.

Talking about the challenges faced by the PTI, she said who gave PTI the impetus to attack the state on May 9, who asked it to abstain from the intra-party polls besides adding only the PML-N could have faced significant challenges with heroism as the party has always enjoyed the support of people.

PML-N senior vice president said Nawaz Sharif was not taking revenge from the PTI founder as the former has left his matter at the hands of Almighty.