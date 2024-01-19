‘Jujji’ declared best movie at Punjab Police film festival

The jury screening of the inaugural film festival organized by the Punjab Police was held at the Central Police Office. Chairman Punjab Film Censor Board Tauqeer Nasir, famous artist Usman Peerzada and renowned filmmaker Syed Noor participated in the jury as judges while Additional IG Training Tariq Rustam Chauhan, DIG Operations Waqas Nazir and DIG Logistics Athar Ismail Amjad were also part of the jury on behalf of Punjab Police. Four independent and private production houses submitted their films on police-related topics for the Punjab Police Film Festival. Clumsi Studio submitted film titled Trigger, NC Films Halaf, BHM Films Jujji and Oye Ranay Studios Baazi. All four films were based on depictions of the tireless routine life of the police force, the challenges of official duties and the suffering of the families of police men.

The jury members carefully evaluated all aspects of the production and selected BHM Film’s “Jujji” as the best film, while NC Films’ Halaf was adjusted the second best film of the festival. The best film of the festival Jujji will be awarded a prize of 2 million rupees by the Punjab Police in a function which will be held soon. Senior artists of the jury also met IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, and appreciated the film festival as a positive step. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said that Punjab Police is playing its role in the promotion of knowledge and research, art, and culture along with performing the fundamental responsibility of protection of life & properties of the citizens. IGP Punjab vowed that more steps will continue in this regard. Renowned artist Usman Peerzada, who participated as Jugde in the jury, said that the real identity of the police force should be highlighted in the films, plays and other productions made at the national level.

The festival started from the platform of Punjab Police will have far-reaching results. Veteran filmmaker Syed Noor said that the eternal sacrifices of the Punjab Police in protecting the lives and properties of citizens and establishing peace and order are unforgettable. Film & drama makers should reconsider the portrayal of police force and characters in their stories. Chairman Film Censor Board Tauqeer Nasir said that the manner in which young filmmakers have portrayed the police force in their stories of film festival is commendable. Punjab Police is our national institution, brave officers and officials remain busy day and night to protect the life and property of the citizens and acknowledging the services and sacrifices of the police will boost the morale of the whole force.

Separately, Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has said that special cells have been established in all districts to provide immediate relief to the complaints and problems of overseas Pakistanis living in various countries, where applications received from overseas Pakistanis through any portal or sources are being processed and relief is being ensured without delay to applicants. IG Punjab has said that a police focal person is being appointed for the protection of the properties of overseas Pakistanis and for effective coordination with the Overseas Global community of Pakistan.

Dr. Usman Anwar said that a special wing has also been created in the 1787 IGP Complaint Center in the Central Police Office to solve the problems of overseas Pakistanis, while the facilities of online issuance and renewal of driving licenses have also been provided to overseas Pakistanis. He expressed these views in a meeting with the delegation of Pakistan Overseas Community Global at the Central Police Office. The eight-member delegation led by Chairman Mian Tariq Javed included Kamran Ameen Malik, Barrister Babar Hashmi, Adeel Munawar, Muhammad Usman, Eid Muhammad, Sadia Sohail, Mazhar Qureshi and Imtiaz Manzoor. During the meeting, the problems faced by overseas Pakistanis and the protection of their properties were discussed in detail.

Chairman Pakistan Overseas Community Global Mian Tariq Javed thanked the Punjab Police for ensuring various measures for the convenience of Pakistanis abroad. Chairman Pakistan Overseas, Community Global Mian Tariq Javed said that online services of Punjab Police are providing a lot of convenience to overseas Pakistanis. Additional IG Operations Punjab Shahzada Sultan, DIG Logistics Athar Ismail, AIG Sahibzada Bilal Umar and AIG Inspection Shaista Nadeem and other officers were also present in the meeting.