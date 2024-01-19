PCB gets approval for Gaddafi Stadium rainwater management system

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has received approval for the rainwater management system at Gaddafi Stadium. The Election Commission of Pakistan has also granted permission for the project, which comes at a cost of Rs. 1.2686 billion. The funding agreement for the project between WASA Lahore and the PCB has been formalized through the Standing Committee on Finance and Development of the Punjab government.

The project, crucial for Gaddafi Stadium, will involve cost-sharing between PCB and the Housing Department. The Lahore region will spend Rs. 1.25 billion on water drainage around Gaddafi Stadium. WASA considers the Gaddafi Stadium project highly significant, as it has allocated a budget for water drainage around the stadium.

If rainfall continues for six hours continuously, even 100 mm of rain will not accumulate on the 135 acres of the project area. The drainage arrangement for rainwater management is expected to be completed in September 2024, with a total project cost of Rs. 1.2686 billion.

The completion of the project will prevent water accumulation, addressing urban issues. The challenges posed by environmental changes during the project completion will also be considered. Lahore experienced an average of 628 mm rainfall, with a record 202 mm in July. The sewage system will incur expenses of Rs. 194.2 million, and water supply will have expenses of Rs. 183 million.

WASA Lahore has allocated a budget of Rs. 50 million for providing electrical power for the project. WASA has directed the Safe City Authority and the Hockey Stadium management to facilitate their installations.

An underground water tank will be constructed at the Nishtar Park Sports Complex by WASA. WASA has given instructions to the Safe City Authority for the provision of facilities at its installations. The underground water tank has been planned since 2019, and it aims to end urban flooding from 2019 to 2040 in WASA Lahore.