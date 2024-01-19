Former cricketer robbed of cash at doorstep in Lahore

Two unidentified culprits on Friday reportedly looted the former Pakistani left-arm spinner, Abdur Rehman, from his doorstep in Lahore, a private TV channel reported on Friday.

The police officials revealed that the former cricketer, Abdur Rehman, filed a First Investigation Report (FIR) in Nawab Town police station.

As per the FIR text, the complainant claimed that two unidentified robbers took away cash including $1,000, Rs 25,000, and debit card from his possession. Meanwhile, the police claimed to have established teams to arrest the culprits.

Last year, a robbery was reported at former cricketer Mohammad Hafeez’s house here late Sunday.

According to the details, the intruders stormed into the cricketer’s house from the rare entrance before breaking into the former cricketer’s room to steal foreign currency, worth millions of rupees.

Following the unfortunate incident, the uncle of Hafeez’s wife lodged First Information Report (FIR) at the Defence Police Station. As per the FIR, the robbers looted foreign currency – 20,000 US Dollars, 4,000 Pounds, 3,000 Euros and 5,000 AED – alongside the cricketer’s wife’s jewellery.