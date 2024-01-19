Daily Times

Your right to know Saturday, January 20, 2024


Peshawar police arrest TikToker for exhibiting gun on social media

News Desk

The local police of Peshawar claimed to have arrested a man for showcasing weapons in his videos on social media platform TikTok, a private TV channel reported on Friday.

According to the details, the police apprehended a man, identified as Shakil, for displaying arms on social media. The accused was reportedly seen producing videos for TikTok in the local areas of Peshawar.

The police have registered a case against the suspect in Shahpur police station, while the gun has been recovered for the possession of the accused individual.

Additionally, a video of the accused expressing regret for showcasing weapons has gone viral on various social media platforms.

Last year, a TikToker was arrested in the Mughalpura area of Lahore for publicly displaying arms on a popular video-sharing platform.

As per details, the suspect posted a video on TikTok where he was seen displaying his arms publicly. Police have arrested the suspect after the video went viral on a popular video-sharing platform.

According to the country’s gun laws, public display of weapons is an offense and carries a penalty of up to seven years in prison.

