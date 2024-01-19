Indians don’t want Pakistani actors in Bollywood: Reema Khan

Speaking as a guest at a TV programme, prolific film star Reema Khan has said that the Indians don’t want to see Pakistani actors working in Bollywood.

The actor discussed her successful acting career and the chance to work in Bollywood.

Reema began by shedding light on her entry into the showbiz industry and said she was consistent in making a name for herself. Reema stated: “If the beginning is difficult, then believe me the result will be worth it.

“When you go through a process, you find that reaching the destination is only difficult, not impossible.” She revealed that she was surprised by her success and said: “So I auditioned in the presence of many actors who are superstars today.

“When I was auditioning with them I had no faith that I would be selected or that I would enter this category of heroines on the big screen.”

Reema detailed her next role and said she wanted it to be something powerful and that she would never be seen playing a mediocre character. She also spoke about Bollywood and explained why she would never work in the industry.

“I received offers from Bollywood. I think that they already have a lot of talent there. From what I have observed, it is wiser to stay on your home turf. “There is no point in going to a place where you have to feel ashamed.”

Reema Khan defended her statement and highlighted the struggles many Pakistani actors faced when they worked across the border. “They give you due respect. There are cliques everywhere including Bollywood, and they don’t want other artists, especially from Pakistan, to carve their name.” The actress reminisced about the 1990s and commented that there was no sense of competition between actresses at the time.

“There was no contradiction between their beliefs and practices. They would say whatever they felt in their hearts.

“These days you observe hypocrisy. Superficially people claim to support you, but on the inside, that is not the case. “We had audiences and journalists who would provide analysis on how the graph remained for a certain actor.”