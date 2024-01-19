Nausheen Shah claps back at trolls for body-shaming Minal Khan

Numerous well-known Pakistanis, including Zara Noor and Asim Azhar, have talked candidly about experiencing body shaming.

Unfortunately, it is common to make disapproving remarks about someone’s appearance or weight, especially in online forums. Trolls usually target celebrities who are assumed to disregard them and move on; they are often emboldened by anonymity and distance.

Pakistani actor and model Minal Khan is the most recent victim of this kind of body shaming.

Although Minal was happy to welcome her first kid with actor Ahsan Mohsin Ikram in November 2023, she has been under fire for appearing overweight on her most recent Instagram photos.

During a period intended for healing and comprehension, Minal’s encounter with body-shaming exposes a deeply callous disregard for her transition into parenthood.

Minal discovered solid evidence that some celebrities chose to disregard online negativity.

In the open comments section of Minal’s Instagram post, Nausheen confronted bigots and trolls. Nausheen said, “You look so beautiful,” to start. “Please take your time and enjoy your life.”

She went on, responding to the offensive remarks, saying, “Guys, she just gave birth to a baby, leave her alone, please.”

Nausheen questioned and brought attention to the obvious insensitivity towards each other’s feelings.

“When did we start being so sad and insensitive? What a woman experiences during her nine months of pregnancy is only known by God. “It truly hurts when people say hurtful things,” she emphasised.

In particular, Nausheen called out the women who were criticising Minal and emphasised the importance of sisterhood. She commented, “When will we start seeing more women support each other? People have no fear of God left in them. Stop body-shaming a mother…becoming one is not a joke, I’m sure many women will agree with me.”