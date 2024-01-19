Zaid Ali announces second pregnancy in heart-warming video

Popular Canadian YouTuber and comedian Zaid Ali has sent fans into a frenzy with heart-warming news – he’s going to be a dad again! In an adorable video shared on Instagram, Zayed and his wife Yumna Zaid revealed the exciting news with the help of their two-year-old son Ezian. The clip opens with Zaid and Yumna cuddled on the couch, Izyan Ali toddling around with a chalkboard held high. The message scrawled on the board sent a wave of excitement through the family and viewers alike: “I am going to be a big brother!” With beaming smiles and eyes sparkling with anticipation, Zaid announced, “We are about to welcome another baby! Alhamdulillah.” The video ends with the family embracing, their joy palpable through the screen. Fans and fellow YouTubers were quick to shower the couple with congratulations. The comment section overflowed with well wishes and excited messages for the growing family. “Double the laughter, double the love! Can’t wait to meet the newest member of the Zaid crew,” wrote one fan. Zaid and Yumna, who tied the knot in 2017, welcomed their first son Izyan in 2021.